Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

The Bight Cemetery earmarked for massive makeover

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
February 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bight Cemetery earmarked for massive makeover
The Bight Cemetery earmarked for massive makeover

MidCoast Council staff have recommended an exemption to the payment of development contributions specified under the Greater Taree s94A Development Contributions Plan in relation to planned work at a government school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.