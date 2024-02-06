Generosity and respect are part of cricket group's ethos

The Great Lakes Womens Shelter is a tad more financially secure thanks to a group of evening cricket enthusiasts, a pink ball and a collection tin.
Last week the Pacific Palms Twilight Cricket Association swapped the traditional white ball in favour of the pink ball for a special fundraiser.
Players, both men, women and youngsters regularly travel to the Pacific Palms Playing Fields from Hallidays Point, Tuncurry, Forster, Bungwahl, Bulahdelah, and Pacific Palms for the Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evening matches.
In last week's matches Giants got up over the Dunnies, The Barbarians scraped home against the Swamp Donkeys and the Mongrels hung on in a nail biting finish over The Trailer Park.
Players at the fundraiser were supported by their families and friends, who were all eager to reach into their collective pockets and place money into the tin.
The twilight competition is focused on building respect and community spirit and connections by making it an inclusive environment for everyone, spokesperson, Ian Sercombe said.
The collection tin was further boosted with donations from the Pacific Palms Cricket Club grade match against Old Bar Eggins. The teams are second and third on the ladder.
Pacific Palms got up by just 10 runs in a nail biting finish.
"Most the Pacific Palms CC players play for one of the twilight cricket teams, and many of their kids play for the Pacific Palms CC juniors teams, so there is a great community connection," Mr Sercombe saie.
With the cash collected and Twilight Association donation, $2200 will be given to the Forster-based women's shelter.
"The money was $200 from donations at the games and $2000 from the Twilight Cricket Association, which comes solely from the players fees," Mr Sercombe said.
"A couple of us who play are aware of the statistics around the need for the women's shelter.
"The Twilight board felt that in a competition that is primarily made up of adult men, we needed to ensure everyone is aware of their responsibility to look after the women and children in our lives and our community.
It's about coming together as a community, having something to look forward to each week and being there to support each other.- Ian Sercombe
"The women's shelter only gets limited government funding and is always looking for partners to assist meeting its needs.
"Our donation is only small to what is needed, but with around 90 players involved the awareness of the need for a women's shelter is far reaching."
The donation was a first to the women's shelter.
The Twilight Competition has men, women, boys and girls, aged from 14 to 70 playing.
Every player has to bowl a minimum of one over ensuring that everyone gets a go.
"There's a great spirit amongst the teams, and most teams have a barbeque after the game.
"The Swamp Donkey's are the newest team in the competition and truly represent what the spirit of the competition, with players from 13 to 56, a female player and several high-school age kids getting a go.
"We view the Twilight competition as something similar to a men's shed.
"It's about coming together as a community, having something to look forward to each week and being there to support each other.
"It's also important to be positive mentors for the next generation coming through.
"Donating to the Great Lakes Women's Shelter is a way of showing our respect to the wonderful women in our community and showing the next generation the importance of community and respect for each other."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.