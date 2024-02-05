Emergency services called to Wallis Lake

Emergency services ended the search for two people missing on Wallis Lake, with a positive outcome.
Last last night, Sunday, February 4 NSW Ambulance called for assistance from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team to assist search for two people last seen in difficulties on a sailing craft on the lake.
The aircraft arrived on scene with crews facing poor conditions, strong winds and fading light.
A search was conducted along the shoreline and across the lake before police advised the missing people had been located.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.