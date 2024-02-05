Great Lakes Advocate
Successful day on the water for emergency agencies

By Anne Evans
Updated February 6 2024 - 3:05pm, first published February 5 2024 - 2:00pm
Saturday's event was a multi-agency exercise. Picture supplied.
Who let the boats out? is a NSW State Emergency Service (SES) led multi-agency annual flood rescue exercise designed to develop the capability of on-water operators and incident management team members, while also fostering relationships and partnerships between emergency service agencies.

