Partygoers leave potentially dangerous burning logs on beach

Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers and police officers had an early start to their Saturday morning cleaning up debris left on Diamond Beach following an illegal beach fire last night, Friday, February 2.
Large logs had been left smouldering on the beach
Lighting fires on a beach shows no regard for our coastal community, a Diamond Beach RFS spokesperson said.
"Logs can retain heat for days, then a strong onshore wind sends a spark into dry coastal heath, and a difficult to control fire can be alight in minutes, putting property and potentially lives at risk."
Members of the public are urged to report any beach fires to 000.
