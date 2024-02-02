Cybersecurity basics for local entrepreneurs

As an entrepreneur, you handle customer information and business data daily. The sensitivity and value of these assets make your enterprise a potential target for cyber threats. And we all know how prying eyes and malicious actors are constantly seeking vulnerabilities to exploit in the digital landscape.

Based on research, around 10 billion data records were compromised - the largest reported data breach as of November 2023. This alarming figure highlights why robust protective measures should be a priority for any business, regardless of size or industry. That's when implementing cybersecurity principles can make a world of difference.

Though cybersecurity may seem complicated, following the basics can go a long way in protecting your business. Here are the best practices you can adopt right away:

1. Use strong passwords

Let's start with the simplest way - using strong and unique passwords. It's best to toss out predictable numbers and phrases or personal and company information that could be figured out in a guess or two. Cybercriminals run programs that rapidly guess weak passwords to break into systems.

Instead, opt for a combination of unrelated words or use a passphrase - a sequence of words or a sentence that's easy for you to remember but difficult for others to crack. And, crucially, avoid using one password across multiple accounts. If one account is compromised, a cybercriminal could potentially gain access to all your other business accounts with the same password.

In line with this, you can hire professionals to conduct a cybersecurity assessment of your passwords and other security features. The expertise of BITS Group's service, among other reputable managed IT service providers, can help to enhance your business's security posture. This is especially beneficial if you don't have sufficient time or capacity to handle such a responsibility.

2. Enable two-factor authentication

Have you ever wondered why you're receiving one-time passcodes for certain online transactions or logins? Well, it's all part of a security feature known as 2FA or two-factor authentication.

2FA acts as a formidable gatekeeper - an extra layer of security beyond the traditional username and password combination. The idea is simple: even if someone manages to obtain your password, they won't be able to access your account without the second form of verification.

For business owners like you, the importance of 2FA can't be overstated. Think of the potential consequences if your digital assets fall into the wrong hands. That's why enabling 2FA isn't just a security measure; it's a strategic move to safeguard the core of your business.

3. Keep software updated

Using obsolete software significantly increases the risks of security breaches, data theft, and system infiltrations. Beyond the immediate threats posed by known vulnerabilities, the consequences of relying on outdated technology extend to various facets of digital security.

Firstly, outdated software often lacks the latest encryption standards and security protocols. Secondly, the absence of support and new updates can create a domino effect in the security ecosystem. Not only that, using outdated software can be viewed as a failure to meet industry compliance standards. This can result in legal consequences, financial penalties, and damage to an organisation's reputation.

With that said, you must prioritise the regular updating of software, not only for security reasons but also to benefit from the latest features and improvements.

4. Consider a firewall and anti-virus

Installing a firewall and anti-virus software provides protection against malware like ransomware and spyware. A firewall screens incoming and outgoing network traffic and blocks suspicious activity. Anti-virus software scans systems and activity to detect and stop malware.

Opt for enterprise-grade solutions instead of free consumer products for robust security. Configure both to update automatically and run regular system scans. Though basic, using a firewall and anti-virus is indispensable to guard against cyber threats.

5. Backup critical data

While the above measures help secure data, backups give you the ability to restore data if systems are compromised. Back up critical business and customer data to external storage devices or cloud storage regularly. Store backup drives securely offsite or choose cloud backups that have versioning capability. Also, test restoring from backups periodically to verify their integrity.

6. Educate employees

Did you know around 80 per cent of data loss is attributed to human error? Without proper training, team members may accidentally fall for phishing scams, misconfiguring software, mishandling data, and inadvertently allowing cybercrime.

Your employees form the frontline defence for your business's security. It'd be best to conduct regular cybersecurity awareness training to educate them on protecting business data. Update them on the latest cyber threats and best practices like identifying phishing emails.

Also, establish data handling policies like prohibiting sharing customer data over unsecured networks. Combined with the above technical measures, this sensitises employees and promotes a culture of cyber awareness.

7. Stay informed on emerging threats

New cyber threats continually emerge, so staying informed is key to timely risk mitigation. Subscribe to trusted industry advisories and publications to monitor the threat landscape. This is especially true today as artificial intelligence (AI) is now integrated into cyber attack strategies, making threats more sophisticated and challenging to detect.

Staying on top of emerging threats keeps your risk mitigation measures current. It also helps prioritise addressing critical threats immediately based on potential impact. Monitoring the threat landscape ensures your defences evolve along with the tactics of cybercriminals.

