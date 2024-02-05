Hell for Leather: Phil Wilkins documents his career covering sport

PHIL Wilkins has spent a lifetime covering sport for various media organisations in Australia.
A Walkley award winner (the highest honour in Australian journalism), Phil, now in his 80s, retired to Forster with his wife, Janette, in 2003, heading north from Sydney immediately after covering the rugby World Cup final between Australia and England.
His autobiography - Hell for Leather, the world of a sporting journalist, was released just before Christmas, where he details a storied career.
Born in Broken Hill, his family moved to Tasmania and then Lismore, where Phil completed his formal education at Lismore High School in 1957. Sport was his passion in his youth, playing rugby league and cricket in the main. After leaving school he started as a cadet for the Sydney Morning Herald in 1958, spending a year in the racing department working with, among others, the legendary wordsmith, Bert Lillye. After working in Newcastle, covering news and sport, he left journalism and ventured to New Zealand on a working holiday in 1963, he was offered an accepted a role with the Sydney Morning Herald to cover Australian Rules.
"It was a game which I never played, watched, or followed,'' he said.
That didn't prove to be a hurdle, however, for by season's end he had been invited to attend the VFL (now AFL) grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Melbourne and Collingwood. After the match he was told not to miss the function the next day at the Gee but needed his match ticket to be admitted.
However, at the gate he was told he'd need a 'special ticket' to gain entry and his press pass from the Herald wasn't sufficient. Then fate intervened when the winning captain turned up.
"Oh hi Ron, well done yesterday. This bloke's from Sydney, he says he's the Herald's football writer, he has his press pass but not today's ticket,'' he officious gate keeper said.
"Come on through,'' the captain said to Phil.
"I'll take you into the rooms. From the Herald eh. I'm Ron...Ron Barassi. What's your name? I'll introduce you to some of the team.''
Phil said he returned to Sydney with a different perspective of the sport he never lost.
AFL, boxing, races, football (soccer), tennis rugby league, Phil covered them all for major publications, but his two loves were cricket and rugby, cricket, in particular. He covered his first Ashes series when Mike Smith's English team toured in 1965-66. He went to England with Bill Lawry's team in 1968 - his first Ashes tour - the first of four he covered. Phil nominates 1972, when Ian Chappell led a young Australian team that included Greg Chappell, Dennis Lillee and Rod Marsh, as his favourite.
It was while covering the soggy 1968 tour that he was told to leave a game between the Australians and a Yorkshire county side and return immediately to London. He had to cover the Wimbledon men's final where he witnessed Rod Laver vanquish a rising star and fellow Australian Tony Roche 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Phil covered the World Series Cricket revolution in Australia in 1977/78. He also went to the West Indies to cover tours and almost lost his life in a crowd riot during a test match there.
Phil was on hand to watch the rise of the powerful West Indian teams throughout the 1980s, led by Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards. On one memorable occasion he was summoned to the Windies dressing room.
"Joel Garner's bass baritone boomed down at the tiny speck I must have seemed to him, 'Skipper want to see you, mon,' " Phil wrote.
So Phil met with an annoyed Clive Lloyd, who was concerned with what he saw as unjustified criticism Phil had levelled at his team for over aggressive tactics and abusing the opposition.
"We were not brought up to play cricket like that,'' Lloyd mused.
"So why us? Why not criticise Australia. Your players were abusive the other night, sledging excessively.''
While arguing his own case, Phil conceded the great captain had a point.
"It had been a quiet, measured, man-to-man dressing down,'' he wrote.
The great Australian spin bowler, Bill 'Tiger' O'Reilly was another of Phil's confidants. They covered Sheffield Shield matches together when O'Reilly was a cricket writer with the Herald.
O'Reilly rated Bill Ponsford to be a better batsman than Don Bradman, though figures numerically deny his estimation.
"I thought he retired miles too young at 34. He did not really get on with Don...like the rest of us,'' O'Reilly said in conversation with Phil during a lull in a shield game in 1990.
Phil scored a world exclusive in 1994 when he broke the story of attempts by Pakistan captain Samil Malik to bribe Australian stars Shane Warne and Tim May during a test match.
"The article splashed across the top of the Sydney Morning Herald's front page,'' Phil wrote.
This eventually led to Malik being suspended from the game for match fixing.
Phil saw first hand the highs and lows of Australian rugby, including the golden era of the early to mid 1980s. He once earned the ire of Australian coach, Alan Jones for his coverage after a loss to the All Blacks.
"You! You're nothing but a lickspittle,'' Jones hissed.
They eventually worked things out to have a strong working relationship.
He covered the first Rugby World Cup in Australia in 1987, with the 2003 cup here his last assignment. He moved to Forster soon after, but he wasn't lost to journalism, as Phil helped found the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club and has reported on Lower North Coast Rugby for the Great Lakes Advocate and Manning River Times ever since.
By any measure Phil had a remarkable career, as his autobiography proves. Diminutive in stature, he is a giant of Australian sports journalism.
