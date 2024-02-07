Sit back, relax and enjoy some Yarns from the Back Country

"I've never written anything in my life, except love letters to my wife."
But, that hasn't stopped one-time country lad, Ray Hill from jotting down his recollections and yarns from a memorable past spent in the backblocks of NSW.
Yarns from the Back Country brings to life a collection of the unique and adventurous happenings from Ray's 15 plus years working as an electrical contractor in the state's north west.
Originally from Dubbo, (via Narromine and Gilgandra) Ray's biography began when he ventured out to work on a property between Goodooga and Hebel to wire a homestead back in the mid-1960a.
"It was going to take 10 days; I stayed 15 years," Ray said.
His intention was to return to Dubbo.
But, following a visit from an enthusiastic rugby league coach, Ray was somewhat railroaded into staying after he 'jokingly' told Ray he would never work in the area again.
With an offer like that, what was a man to do, Ray posed.
Ray had played first grade for Dubbo in the Macquarie league.
With the benefit of hindsight, Ray concedes those years were the best of his life.
"They were good times which have left a big imprint on how I still look at life."
But, he does question if Susan, his wife of more than 55 years, felt the same way.
The couple had a 'shipboard' romance while he was returning home from an 11-month working holiday in Canada, the USA and England, Susan had been working in London and also was going home.
Following their marriage and move to Brewarrina Susan would often accompany Ray during the seven years he, and partner, Geoff Jeffries spent wiring 186 properties, including shearers quarters and woolsheds.
Roughing it in the shearers quarters, Susan was often confronted by green frogs in the toilet system and had an occasional encounter with a brown snake.
When the contract finished, the family moved into Bourke where Ray and Geoff worked for eight years before relocating to Forster-Tuncurry.
His book, which was written at the insistence of Ray's three sons - "we know dad write it in a book" -contains 30 anecdotes of life living and working in the bush and its collection of characters, and should resonate with anyone who loves a good yarn.
Ray shared the time a couple of bikies drop by the Royal Hotel, Brewarrina on their way to Bourke.
Ray and Geoff had been had been installing a new glass washer in the saloon bar when the pair walked in and some couple of drinks.
Although just after 10am, the bar had is usual collection of regulars.
While one ordered a schooner of beer, the other - a hulking lad of about 118kgs - ordered a champagne flute filled with Drambuie.
The big bikie said to the barman: "There is one stipulation, you must be steady handed when pouring, do not dribble any liquor on the outside of the glass and stop about an inch from the top.
Then he said, now light the top of it.
Very delicately, the big fella then lightly clasped the centre of the flute, lifted it to his lips and in an uninterrupted swallow, drank the contents.
The bikies had a couple more drinks before making their way to Bourke.
In awe of what he had just witness, one of the regulars decided he too would try this trick.
Despite protests from the publican, his glass was filled. This time it was a short glass, because he only had his training wheels on.
Light it up Frank, Sam encouraged.
By this stage Sam had been drinking for about three hours -after every second seven ounce beer he drank five ounces of port.
"He picked up the shot glass and with his old war cry of 'Whacky doo her goes Sammy Brailey' readied to down the contents. But, instead of putting the lip of the glass in his mouth it hit his bottom lip and spilled flaming liquid down his chin, which dribble onto the front of his shirt.
"Sam was on fire."
The barman hurdled the bar and in one motion scooped up a bar towel and put out the flames.
Other than a burnt lip, and a case of the shakes, Sam was able to sit back on the bar stool and down another glass of port.
The book, which took about three years to put together, was transcribed by Geoff''s wife Leteetia.
It was released late last year, and sold 500 copies.
The book is available from the Tuncurry Post Office or directly from Ray at rjhillsehill1@bigpond.com
