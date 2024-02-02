Councillor takes stand against council's citizenship ceremony date change

A controversial decision by MidCoast Council to switch dates of the citizenship ceremony from Australia Day to Monday, January 29 has spurred Cr Jeremy Miler to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Cr Miller has put forward a motion with notice for debate at the upcoming February 7 ordinary meeting that in future years MidCoast Council return the citizenship ceremony to its traditional date, Australia Day, January 26.
Until 2023, MidCoast Council had always held a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day, Cr Miller said.
"This continued the long-held tradition followed by the councils before merger," he said.
"In 2023 a decision was made without input from all councillors to hold the ceremony on another date.
"This motion seeks to clarify the view and direction of council regarding a citizenship ceremony being held, or not held, on Australia Day.
Cr Miller said the motion - 'That council hold a citizenship ceremony that is open to the public on Australia Day each year - was intentionally short.
It would seem sensible to partner with a community event that already has an audience, stage and other facilities in place but that might not always be possible.- Cr Jeremy Miller
"It does not direct where the ceremony should take place or whether it should be in conjunction with any other events.
"It would seem sensible to partner with a community event that already has an audience, stage and other facilities in place but that might not always be possible.
"It would also seem sensible to move the ceremony each year to different locations in the local government area, but specifying some formula for doing so would remove the flexibility to respond to events.
"By not specifying these details in the motion, it enables council to find the most suitable option for the ceremony each year."
Both councillors claimed the date change was made without consultation with fellow councillors.
"I find it disgraceful that the Australia Day citizenship ceremony was changed," Cr Fowler said.
"I am most disappointed and incensed at the recent unilateral decision which I understand was made by the mayor and general manager not to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day," Cr Epov said.
