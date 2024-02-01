UPDATE: Missing Hallidays Point man found

Update:
A 75-year-old man reported missing from Hallidays Point has been located safe.
Peter Booth was last seen yesterday morning, January 31.
When he could not be contacted or located, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the man was located safe in Cobark, about 40 kilometres from Gloucester, earlier this morning, Thursday, February 1.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
Earlier:
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man known to frequent the Hallidays Point, Krambach and Gloucester areas.
Seventy-five-year-old Peter Booth was last seen leaving a house on Headland Drive, Hallidays Point at approximately 6.30am yesterday morning, Wednesday, January 31.
After family members became concerned for Peter's welfare, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries police believe he may have been in the Krambach area about 3.30pm later that afternoon and was travelling to the Gloucester area to camp.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to this being out of character.
Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, medium build with short white hair.
He was last seen driving a white 2006 Land Rover Defender station wagon with the NSW registration PB4826.
The vehicle was also towing a white caravan.
Anyone with information into Peter's whereabouts is urged to contact Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
