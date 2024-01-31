How to plan a surprise romantic weekend

Here we walk you through how to covertly plan your perfect getaway. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Surprising your special someone with a romantic weekend getaway is one of the most thoughtful things you can do in a relationship. Whisking them away on a spontaneous trip can show how much you cherish them and your time together. Moreover, one study has showed that couples who go on intimate romantic dates are 21 per cent happier and closer than couples with infrequent dates.

However, secretly planning a whole weekend can be tricky! You need ironclad excuses, stealthy packing skills, and creative ideas to pull it off. But don't fret now, as this guide will walk you through how to covertly plan your perfect getaway. Get ready to score major romance points!

1. Book the getaway

First, you need to actually book the romantic getaway! Think about somewhere not too far away that'll be private and cosy. A cute bed and breakfast, beachside cabin, or boutique hotel could be perfect.



You can check out various holiday accommodation websites, such as Alpine Valley Getaways, as well as online booking platforms to have a wide range of options. Make sure to pick somewhere with romantic vibes. You know your partner best, so go for a place that suits their style!

Book it sneakily in advance and ask for any special touches on arrival, like champagne or roses, to set the mood. When you make the reservation, say it's a gift for your partner's birthday or your anniversary to keep the surprise. The earlier you can lock the place down, the more chance you have of securing the dream romantic spot for your surprise weekend away.

2. Come up with a cover story

To keep the weekend getaway under wraps, you'll need a convincing cover story so your partner doesn't get suspicious. Say you have an out-of-town work conference or a trip to visit family interstate. Give just enough vague details if your partner asks questions to avoid setting off alarm bells.

You can also maybe say the work thing is in Sydney for a few days, and you're bummed to miss date night. Or your cousin is having a big 30th birthday bash in Melbourne that you can't get out of. The key is keeping it simple and not over-explaining - you don't want to get caught up in a web of lies. As long as you seem mildly annoyed to be "missing them" for the weekend, they shouldn't suspect you're actually whisking them away on a romantic surprise holiday.

3. Leave behind romantic notes

Before the big romantic surprise, leave cute little love notes for your partner to find while you're "away". Tape a love letter to the bathroom mirror, hide one under their pillow, or slip one into their wallet or car. In the notes, express how much you love them and maybe drop tiny clues about the upcoming surprise getaway.

You can also say something about whisking them away somewhere special soon or say how you can't wait to spend uninterrupted time together. Just keep it vague enough that they get excited without totally giving away the secret.

4. Plan special outings

Part of creating an epic romantic weekend is planning fun activities and outings at your destination. So, do some research on what's on nearby that'll make your partner's eyes light up. For example, you can book things like a couples massage, hiking through gorgeous scenery, or a cooking class for two.

You can also make dinner reservations at a nice restaurant, preferably somewhere with great food and views. The goal is to pack your time away with memorable moments and new experiences that'll make your partner say, "This was the best weekend ever!"

5. Pack smartly and secretly

Making a packing list is crucial so you have everything you need for a stellar romantic weekend. Pack comfy clothes, swimwear, hiking gear, extra toiletries, and whatever you'll need to look and feel good as you relax and adventure together. Don't forget the essentials like phone chargers, sunnies, and medications.

You might also want to sneak in some romantic surprises when packing, like sexy lingerie, luxe hotel robes, your partner's favourite snacks, sentimental photo albums to flip through, bubble baths, rose petals, and anything that adds to the romance.



Remember that this surprise getaway will be your chance to have some intimate alone time and strengthen your sexual relationship. And get this - surveys show that two out of three couples say their sex life is way more satisfying when they make time for intimate dates.

Most importantly, pack in secret so your partner doesn't catch on. Pick times when your partner is out or distracted to gather items around the house and tuck them into a suitcase. Also, keep the bag hidden in the back of your closet or the boot of your car until it's time to leave. If your partner asks about it, say you're just getting a head start on packing for your "work trip" or fake event. The key here is to keep everything about your surprise weekend escape strictly undercover until go time.

6. Time it right

Putting some thought into when you surprise your partner with a romantic getaway can make it extra special. Is your anniversary or their birthday coming up? A surprise trip to celebrate would blow their mind. Or plan it as a just-because gesture in between other big events when you both have downtime.

But, as much as possible, avoid booking it when you know your partner is stressed or busy with work deadlines, family commitments, or big life events. Ideally, pick a weekend when you know their schedule is clear so they won't be distracted and can completely indulge in the romance.

