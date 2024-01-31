Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers across NSW will get together for cross-agency flood training

January 31 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mid North Coast Marine Rescue bases will be put to the test in the NSW State Emergency Service's (SES) annual state-wide flood capability training exercise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.