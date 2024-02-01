Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Welcome to our newest citizens

By Jeanene Duncan
February 2 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Saturday, February 3 marks a significant milestone in the iconic Australian citizen ceremony.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.