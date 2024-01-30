Dolphins under pressure

GREAT Lakes are now under pressure to remain in third place on the Manning T1 cricket competition ladder after losing to premiers, Taree United at Tuncurry.
The loss was compounded by Gloucester's upset win over Wingham at Gloucester. The side that finishes third will claim a home minor semi-final.
With four matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals, United has cleared out to 54 points from Wingham 39, Great Lakes 21 and Gloucester 18.
The Dolphins won the toss and batted against United.
Jackson Witts and Tyler Abbott struck early for United to have Great Lakes 3/42. Opener Dean Bensch made 18 before he was bowled by Tom Burley while Brandon Townsend top scored with 21 as the Dolphins made 111 from 38 overs. Extras was their biggest contributor with 30. Tyler Abbott had trouble with his accuracy, bowling 13 wides. His brother, Tash, claimed 2/29 but also bowled nine wides.
The consistent Witts finished with 2/17 and Ricky Campbell 3/16.
United lost Matt Collier (7) and Damon Minett (0) with the score on 24. However, Murray McCartney and Burley added 59 before Burley went for 29. McCartney was 34 not out as United lost four wickets in the run chase.
The winning run came in the 24th over.
Riley Webster troubled the United batters and finished with 3/27 from eight overs.
Gloucester head to Chatham Park to play United this Saturday while Wingham host Great Lakes at Cedar Party Reserve.
The Bushmen will be on the road for the next three weeks.
