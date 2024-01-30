Great Lakes Advocate
Hawks at home for opener

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 31 2024 - 10:00am
Forster-Tuncurry will be looking for a better year in Group Three Rugby League in 2024. The Hawks will be at home to Macleay Valley in the opening round.
FORSTER-Tuncurry will be at home to Macleay Valley in the opening round of the Group Three Rugby League competition on Sunday, April 28.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

