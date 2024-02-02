A great day out at the Tuncurry Forster races

Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club's Great Lakes Race Day was the perfect venue to mark the end of the summer school holidays.
Held last Monday, January 29, the day attracted a large crowd of enthusiastic punters for the seven card meeting.
Zac Wadick steered one winner at Monday's meeting.
Wadick rode Sixspeed for Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes to victory in the Thankyou Margaret McQuillan Maiden Plate of 1005 metres.
Sixspeed started at $16.
Riding and training honours were evenly shared on the program.
Tuncurry-Forster's next meeting will be the Mid North Coast Country Championship Qualifier to be run on Saturday, February 24.
The 1400 metre qualifying race will carry prizemoney of $150,000. Eight races will be decided on the day.
This will be the second successive year that Tuncurry-Forster has hosted the lucrative qualifying race.
