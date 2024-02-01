Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Dylan was on song at country surf titles

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 1 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Kincaid from Forster Surf Club won three events at the Country Surf Life Saving Championships.
Dylan Kincaid from Forster Surf Club won three events at the Country Surf Life Saving Championships.

DYLAN Kincaid surprised himself by winning three gold medals at the Country Surf Lifesaving Championship at Warilla Barrack Point on the south coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.