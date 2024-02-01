Dylan was on song at country surf titles

DYLAN Kincaid surprised himself by winning three gold medals at the Country Surf Lifesaving Championship at Warilla Barrack Point on the south coast.
His gold rush included wins in the under 17 sprint and flags and remarkably, the open sprint. Dylan, 16, is in his first season of under 17s and has one more summer in the age division.
"I thought I'd go alright in the 17 sprint, but I was surprised with the (17s) flag and the open sprint,'' the Forster Surf Club member said.
It wasn't even a given he'd contest the open event.
"Going in the open race was always on my mind,'' he said.
"I thought, I'd travelled all this way, I might as well.
"It solidified after I won the 17 sprint, I thought I'd give it a shot.''
There were three heats of the 17 sprint followed by a semi-final and final.
Dylan guesses he won the 17s by a couple of metres.
The open event consisted of a semi-final and final.
The final was closer run affair than the under 17s.
'I think I won by 30cm,'' Dylan said.
He's 'pretty sure' he won the under 15s sprint and flags at country last year when the championship was held closer to home - at One Mile Beach.
Dylan will now target the state championships to be held in Queenscliff in mid-March. He'll then head to Queensland's Sunshine Coast a month later for the nationals.
He knows both championships will represent a step up in quality from the country. Still, he's looking forward to the challenge.
"I think I'll have a decent shot at placing, in the 17s at least,'' he said.
He doesn't know if he'll contest the open sprint at either championship.
Dylan considers himself a beach sprinter, who is capable of competing in the flags.
The flags, which can be a drawn out event does test a competitor's endurance, he agreed.
"Especially when it's hot,'' he said.
Dylan first joined the surf club as a six-year-old in nippers.
He went through the age divisions there and kept competing after graduating into the senior grades.
"My mates used to be involved when I was younger, but they've dropped out now. I kept doing it because I really like it,'' he said.
His coach, Beth Lee (nee Rodham) knows a thing or two about winning on major events on the beach, having won flags and beach sprints at national level in her prime.
Dylan usually trains with her twice a week on the beach during the summer.
However, when summer gives way to the cooler months Dylan turns to football, where he plays with Mid Coast in the National Premier League (NPL). He usually plays centre back or fullback.
He's dabbled in athletics at school, but nothing too serious. That could change.
"I've been more interested in other things, like soccer and that sort of stuff, but maybe that's something I'll look into in the future,'' he said.
