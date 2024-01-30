Black Head moves to seven on points tally

BLACK Head claimed seventh spot on the pointscore at the Country Surf Life Saving Championships held at Warilla-Barrack Point on the South Coast.
This bettered the club's ninth placing last season when the championship was held at Forster's One Mile beach.
"Our goal was to improve on last year by beating Port Macquarie,'' coach Marty Cowper said.
"We improved two places despite having less athletes than last season (30 compared to 42).''
Cowper pointed out that Black Head won more medals than the club that finished sixth. However, he added a lack of male competitors hindered the club in mixed events.
While the club shone in the board race, riding and relay events, Black Head also had success on the beach in the two kilometre run while the junior march past team was also successful. Melea Tyrie won gold medals in the women's sprint and two kilometre run, silver in the board and surf race and a bronze in the flags.
Cowper said one of the highlights was the performance of Ash and Ella Pengrum along with Bronte Kippax in the female under 14 board race, where the club scored a trifecta. Ash won from Ella with Bronte third. He is confident the trio can medal at the state championships next month.
He said Tully Kippax in the under 11s and Izaac Boag in the under 19s had great carnivals.
Tully defended her board race title when winning the under 11 event. She showed her dominance by claiming gold by more than 30 metres. Izaac starred in the under 19 board relay. He was fourth going into the water, 80 metres shy on second, but produced a never-say-die paddle to claim silver for his team.
Sisters, Ella and Ash Pengrum also came home with numerous medals. Apart from the 14 board relay, Ella won gold in the 14s swim as well as silver and bronze medals in other events. Ash was second to her sister in the swim and showed her versatility by gaining a silver in the 14 years female sprint.
Miley Cox won the 15 years board riding while Bronte Kippax took out the 14 years board riding. Layla Amiri won the 10 years board race.
Ella McDonald showed she is adept at beach and surf events. Competing in the 12 years division Ella won the beach sprint while finishing second in the iron person and third in the board and swim.
The team of Tilly Murray, Layla Amiri and Jayden McDonald won the under 10 board relay, showcasing the club's depth in this event.
Cowper said the focus would now be on next month's the state championship. He said the club had made it through a busy few months, with competition at Newcastle and Sydney before heading to the South Coast for the country titles.
