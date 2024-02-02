Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

It's a great time to become a friend of The MEC

By Staff Reporters
February 2 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Season One guide for upcoming shows at the Manning Entertainment Centre (MEC) has been released, and the call is out for patrons to become a Friend of The MEC to support the arts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.