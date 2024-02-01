Demolition derby returns to Wallamba show and they're looking for drivers

For anyone looking for something involving both motor vehicles and contact sports, the Wallamba show may have just the thing for you.
This year's show will see the return of the ever-popular demolition derby event since 2022, and show organisers are looking for competitors for the March 9 event.
To encourage entrants, organisers have offered an incentive of $200 for the first 20 entrants to register if they are able to survive two minutes in the ring.
According to organiser, James Newell, demolition derby has a strong history with the annual show at Nabiac, and he's keen for it to continue.
"We've been doing it on and off for over 20 years at Nabiac," James said.
"We started off pretty small and then went huge, but of course these days it's a bit harder to find cars so it's a bit smaller."
For those unfamiliar with demolition derby, it involves a group of cars ramming into each other for the purpose of destroying the other vehicles.
The last car running being the winner.
Originating in the USA in the 1950s, there are reports events dating back to the 1930s, generally taking place in fairgrounds and racetracks.
Potentially everyone in the ring is your enemy - but they're all your mates- Demolition derby organiser, James Newell
Despite the combative nature of the sport, there resides a strong sense of community among enthusiasts who take care to avoid injury to their fellow drivers.
"If there was any major dramas, we wouldn't still be having them," James said.
"The insurance mob have told us that, and that's why we keep a pretty close rein on the rules.
"It's all about safety just so no-one does get hurt."
The record number of cars entered in a local derby is 63, but apparently that was many years ago when the sport enjoyed a higher level of popularity.
Organisers are hoping for about 20 entrants for this year's show, which has the added significance of being a memorial to a stalwart of the sport, Chris Taylor, who died in recent years.
"Chris was very big in the demolition derby scene, not just at Nabiac but everywhere."
"He was our Emcee for years when he couldn't drive so this year we're doing a memorial for him.
For anyone wishing to register for the event, go to nabiac.com/show/ and click on "FORMS AND SCHEDULES" to download your entry form.
