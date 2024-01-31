Black Head competitors aiming for state

BLACK Head's Surf Club competitors won't contest another carnival before heading to the state championships at Queenscliff mid-March.
However, coach Marty Cowper doesn't see this as a disadvantage.
"We could go to North Bondi in a fortnight, but I don't think we will,'' he said.
Cowper pointed out the competitors have endured a busy eight weeks, regularly going to Newcastle or Sydney for carnivals.
This culminated in the country championships last weekend at Warilla-Barrack Point on the South Coast. Here Black Head performed above expectations, claiming seventh spot.
"You have to take into account the financial burden on their parents, travelling to these places and getting accommodation," Cowper said.
"It all adds up,'' he said.
However, he has planned a training day with Newcastle club Cooks Hill later this month.
"That'll help them prepare for the state,'' he said.
Black Head also will send a contingent to the Australian championships at Alexandra Headland, Maroochydore and Mooloolaba in Queensland from April 13 to 21.
"Only a few will go up there,'' Cowper said.
"The 14s (board specialists Ash and Ella Pegrum and Bronte Kippax), 15s and 13s will go.''
Forster's Dylan Kincaid won three gold medals at the country, the under 17 sprint and flags and the open men's sprint.
