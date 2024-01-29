Police concerned with driver behaviour over Australia Day long weekend

Police are urging the community to think of others on the following what has been described as 'a significant number of dangerous driving incidents across the state' during the Australia Day long weekend and summer holiday period.
Operation Australia Day 2024 began on Thursday morning, January 25 and ran until 11.59pm Sunday, January 28.
Double demerit points were in force for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
During the period, police saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.
One of those was in the Manning Valley.
About 11:30pm on Saturday, January 27 Manning Great Lakes Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a Mitsubishi travelling along the Pacific Highway, Jones Island, at 160km/h in a signposted 100km/h zone.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 25-year-old man, was breath tested, returning a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Taree Police Station, where a secondary breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.168.
He also returned a positive oral fluid test for cocaine.
He was issued a court attendance notice (CAN) for drive with high range PCA and illicit drug (combined offence), drive with high range PCA and exceed speed limit more than 45km/h.
He is due to appear in Taree Local Court on Tuesday, March 12.
His driver's licence was also suspended.
In the northern region, the statistics for the long weekend are:
Across the state, police issued 3,682 speed infringements, conducted 122,617 breath tests with 244 people charged with drink-driving, 543 positive roadside drug detections, and attended 302 major crashes, resulting in 110 people injured.
Four people died on NSW roads, compared to two for the same period the previous year (2023).
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said while the summer operations have concluded, police will continue to target behaviour that endangers lives on NSW roads.
"We have continued to see a number of concerning incidents of dangerous driving across the summer holidays, and we will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"The end of the double demerit operations isn't an excuse to forget the road rules, including the speed limit. Police across the state will continue to have a high-visibility presence, targeting speeding, fatigue, drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
