Dylan Kincaid strikes gold three times at NSW Country Championships

FORSTER Surf Club's Dylan Kincaid produced an outstanding performance at the NSW Country Championships held at Warilla Barrack Point on the south coast.
He won three gold medals, taking out the under 17 men's sprint and flags and then the open men's sprint.
Black Head's surf sports team also shone at the titles, claiming seventh place overall on the pointscore. Last season Black Head finished ninth at the event held at One Mile Beach, Forster.
Black Head had a strong start to the three day championship winning eight gold medals.
Tully Kippax successfully defended her under 11 board race title while Black Head then dominated the under 14 female board race, with Ash Pegrum winning from Ella Pegrum and Bronte Kippax.
Ella also took out the under 14 female surf race while Melea Tyrie struck gold in the women's beach sprint. Layla Amiri won the under 10 female board.
"We went better than expected,'' Black Head coach Marty Cowper said.
The squad will now concentrate on the NSW championships to be held next month.
A full report on the championship will appear tomorrow.
