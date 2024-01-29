Diamond beach RFS volunteers honour their late captain

Before he tragically died fighting the Hudson bushfire in the Walgett local government area (LGA) late last year, Diamond Beach Rural Fire Service captain, Leo Fransen had been campaigning hard for a new truck to replace the brigade's aging Cat7.
Last week, Thursday, January 25 Captain Fransen's efforts were rewarded with the arrival of the latest model Cat7.
Fittingly, the vehicle will be known as the Leo, in ongoing remembrance of a brave, selfless firefighter.
The truck was "launched" at Diamond Beach station by Leo's widow, Margaret, who was joined by members of the Fransen family
RFS district manager, Superintendent Ugo Tolone, said that just before Leo departed on deployment to Walgett, he was told the new truck was finally on its way.
At Thursday's announcement, members of the brigade felt sure Leo was there in spirit to see it.
