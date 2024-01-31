A meal with appeal to feed local rugger players

It was a rugby union training session uniquely different to a host of other football training runs at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry.
Following an hour's vigorous workout by captain-coach Blake Polson, the Forster Tuncurry rugby union club's new women's coach for the Dolphinettes, Felicity "Flick" George, laid on a hot pot of curried beef, vegetables and rice for the starving troops.
"Delicious! More, more!
"What's on the menu, next week, Flick?" came one player's cry.
"Never had trainin' like this back hoom," marvelled five-eighth, Callum Crawford-Walker, 25, four months out from his home in Ireland.
Newly arrived former Wollongong University hooker, Sam Laurie, never one to be late for the dining table, declared: "I'll train five nights a week if we can get meals like this - well, perhaps two or three nights."
Felicity George is not your everyday, rough and tumble rugby coach.
She is a woman of class.
"Flick" appears a most astute coach, whether coaching men or women, but one also blessed with significant culinary skills.
This week, Flick has been promised some New Zealand Cape Campbell sauvignon blanc after training by one of the club's wine connoisseurs.
Her dinner for the lads may not be a recipe for guaranteed success, but it certainly made the toil of training for next month's demanding Crescent Head seven-a-side tournament more enjoyable.
"Short and sweet, lads," she told the players.
"I don't believe in endless, exhausting hours of training, especially not three weeks before a rapid-fire carnival like the Crescent Head sevens, anyway."
Flick's immediate major concern is not food, but an acute shortage of women players for the Dophinettes.
Coach Flick has called on last season's Dolphinettes - and in particular newcomers - to attend training with a view to next month's Crescent Head Sevens tournament.
It has been reassuring to see Angus Edwards back training with the men, the livewire back from his last season's impressive premiership season.
With tall speedster Memphis McBride at fullback, the pair will make rivals aware the Dolphins are blessed with pace this year.
Players are reminded that the pre-season carnival will be held at Crescent Head on Saturday, February 17.
Time is short for the Lower Mid North Coast rugby premiership season will begin in early April.
Training is on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.