Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A meal with appeal to feed local rugger players

By Phil Wilkins
February 1 2024 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dolphinettes coach, Felicity "Flick" George, laid on a hot pot of curried beef, vegetables and rice for the starving troops. Picture supplied.
Dolphinettes coach, Felicity "Flick" George, laid on a hot pot of curried beef, vegetables and rice for the starving troops. Picture supplied.

It was a rugby union training session uniquely different to a host of other football training runs at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.