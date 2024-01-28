Ripper raffle results

Early figures estimate more than $19,000 has been raised in the Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) big raffle.
Money raised from the 10,000 ticket raffle would be channelled towards the interior fit-out.
First out of the barrel, which was drawn by Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, was Maire followed by Robyn Munson and Lesa Kerin.
All three lucky placegetters have been contacted by the building fundraising chairperson, Geoff Purcell.
"Support from both locals and visitors was fantastic and, at times, overwhelmed our ticket sellers," Mr Purcell said.
"In achieving this significant fundraising outcome, we are indebted to all the local and regional donors of the amazing prizes.
"In particular, I mention Beaches International, Sails Apartments, Barrington Hideaway Resort, Waterline Boathouse, Free Spirit Cruises, Paradise Marina, Wharf Street Distillery Bar-Restaurant, Beach Bums, Dragon's Den and Red Spot Jetty."
Folding and cramming the 10,000 tickets in the large raffle barrel was a task-extraordinaire which was achieved by Geoff and Helen Purcell, and their four visiting grandchildren.
The Forster SLSC continues to seek community support through current and planned functions.
Already in place are a Go-Fund-Me page, a QR code for direct donation, and Lakes & Ocean meat raffles, while planning has begun for a winery lunch, barefoot bowls, a walk-a-thon, sale of sponsorship plaques, and direct approach to local and regional business houses.
Progress with the building continues to please club members.
In particular, president John Quinn and new building committee chair, Ron Hartley have been appreciative of the club's working relationship with contractors, A.W. Edwards.
With the scheduled completion of the building in June 2024, club members have focussed on financing the interior fit-out which has not been funded by grants from the three tiers of government.
A significant contribution has resulted from the Big Raffle which was launched at the Professionals Weekend of Surf during the 2023 October Long Weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.