Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ripper raffle results

By Anne Evans
Updated January 30 2024 - 9:30am, first published January 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early figures estimate more than $19,000 has been raised in the Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) big raffle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.