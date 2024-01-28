Police seeking owner of stand-up paddle board found at sea

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the owner of a Waterborne branded stand-up paddle board located off Tuncurry beach.
The board was located about 2 kilometres offshore, east of Tuncurry beach on the morning Sunday, January 28.
The board is black and bright pink in colour.
Police have urged the owner, or anyone who may know who the owner is to contact the Marine Area Command on 93207499. Police event E375355396.
Drownings on the rise
Drownings have surged over summer with more 60 people having died in Australian waterways since the start of the 2023-24 summer, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.
Over a quarter of the drownings have been in rivers, creeks, lakes and dams, while men make up 84 per cent of all the summer deaths.
Research by Royal Life Saving Australia showed drowning risks increased on public holidays.
