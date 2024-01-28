Great Lakes Advocate
Police seeking owner of stand-up paddle board found at sea

By Staff Reporters
January 28 2024 - 2:53pm
Police are seeking public assistance to identify the owner of a Waterborne branded stand-up paddle board located off Tuncurry beach.

