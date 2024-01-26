Cooler temperatures for rest of long weekend

Residents along the coast will have to wait until early tomorrow morning before the mercury begins to return to a more comfortable temperature.
Tonight's temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid to low 20s before dropping to a low of 21.5 degrees around sunrise tomorrow, Saturday, January 27.
Forster-Tuncurry posted a high of 40,9 degree just after 2pm this afternoon, while away from the coast the mercury soared to 42.1 degrees.
The mercury is forecast to drop by more than 10 degrees tomorrow to a more 'comfortable' 27 degrees along the coast, and an almost 'chilly' 24 degrees further inland.
There is a 50-60 per cent chance of showers across the Great Lakes, while the humidity could reach a sticky 88 per cent.
Showers are predicted to stick around for Sunday, with a temperature range mirroring Saturday's 21-27 along the coast, and 22-24 further inland.
Temperatures will remain in the high 20s to low 30s throughout much of next week.
