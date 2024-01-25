Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Diamond Beach man charged with multiple offences

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 26 2024 - 10:23am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock.
Picture Shutterstock.

A Diamond Beach man has been charged with multiple offences after appearing in Forster Local Court earlier this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.