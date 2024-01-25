Diamond Beach man charged with multiple offences

A Diamond Beach man has been charged with multiple offences after appearing in Forster Local Court earlier this week.
On Tuesday, January 2 a 22-year-old man was arrested following an alleged traffic offence and break-in investigation.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with three counts of enter a building/land with intent to commit indictable offence, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, and motor bike rider not wear/secure fit approved helmet.
He first appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court where he was formally refused bail to appear before Forster Local Court on Wednesday, January 24.
Following further inquiries by police, the man was yesterday, Thursday, January 25 charged with a further 32 offences at Forster Local Court.
He is now facing a total of 40 charges:
He was was bail refused to appear before Taree Local Court on Monday, March 25.
