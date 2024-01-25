Chic bridal hair accessories for modern weddings

Hair accessories are a popular way to express your unique style on your wedding day without going over budget. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



When you're right in the thick of planning your wedding, it's those small but mighty details that transform a wonderful day into an absolutely enchanting one. As a modern bride, you'll find that the magic often lies in choosing your bridal hair accessories. These aren't just spur-of-the-moment decisions; they're pivotal in making sure your style is totally on point.

Fancy a laid-back boho look, or are you leaning more towards a timeless, elegant tiara? Selecting just the right piece can elevate your bridal look from lovely to extraordinary. Although, let's face it: weddings can hit the wallet hard. With the average Australian wedding costing around a cool $34,715, it's no wonder that sorting out the finer details can sometimes be a bit daunting.

But here's the good news: today's brides are getting creative, adding their personal flair to their wedding look without splashing too much cash. And when it comes to hair accessories, they're a fab way to express your unique style without going over budget.

Chic picks for the modern bride

So, how do you choose the perfect accessory amidst a sea of choices? This guide is right here to help you navigate through the hottest trends and timeless favourites in the world of hair adornment. From sleek, understated pins to statement headpieces that turn heads, each selection can complement your special day.

Classic elegance: Tiaras and crowns

Dreaming of a wedding that's straight out of a fairytale? Tiaras and crowns could be your go-to. They bring that classic, regal vibe, perfect for a grand celebration. Picking out one of these stunners? It's all about balancing show-stopping glamour with refined elegance.

For example, why not pair a twinkling tiara with a beautiful veil for a look that's both ageless and stylish? Madame Tulle AU has a collection of handcrafted veils that pair like a dream with these elegant headpieces. But hey, if you're not one for sticking to tradition, that's totally okay.

Modern tiaras have shaken things up with a dash of nature-inspired designs or funky geometric shapes. It's about finding a piece that's just so 'you' and complements your dress like they were made for each other.

Vintage feels: Hair combs and barrettes

Love a bit of a vintage touch? Hair combs and barrettes can bring that old-world charm to your look. They often feature intricate designs, like pearl details or crystal work, giving off that glamorous, vintage vibe.

When you're choosing one, think about what era inspires you. Is it the glitzy 1920s or the romantic Victorian times? However, mixing a vintage piece with your overall look needs a bit of thought. It should add to your dress's style, not clash with it. For example, a pearl hair comb can beautifully enhance the romance of a lace dress.

Remember, vintage doesn't have to mean out-of-date. A modern twist on a vintage design can be a great mix of classic and contemporary.

Subtle glam: Hair pins and clips

Into the idea of keeping it simple yet stylish? Hair pins and clips are perfect for adding just the right amount of sparkle. Plus, these versatile little beauties are great for any hairstyle-think sleek buns or romantic, flowing locks. Pearl hair pins, in particular, are a hit, striking a lovely balance between classic charm and contemporary chic.

However, picking the right pins or clips is more than just the look. While you can mix and match metals for a unique twist or stick with a single palette for timeless elegance, it's important to coordinate it with your dress and other jewellery.

Also, don't forget to consider your hair's texture and the style you're aiming for as well. Some pins and clips are fab for thicker hair, while others are better suited for finer types. A quick chat with your hairstylist can help you choose accessories that'll stay in place from the first photo to the last dance.

Boho chic: Floral headpieces

Got a bit of a boho soul? Floral headpieces might be right up your alley. They range from subtle little accents to big, bold crowns, each making its own statement. Choosing the right one? Think about the season of your wedding and go for flowers that are in bloom then. This gives your look a real, down-to-earth feel and makes sure those flowers are super fresh.

Matching the colours of your headpiece with your bouquet and the overall colour scheme is key. Soft pastels or vibrant colours-it's all about capturing the mood of your day. And a bit of greenery can add that perfect, natural touch.

Don't forget to consider your hairstyle too. Whether it's loose waves or a relaxed updo, it should all come together to complement that free-spirited vibe of your floral headpiece.

Wrapping it up

Finding the right hair accessory for your wedding is all about discovering what fits your style and makes you feel amazing. This becomes especially true for modern micro-weddings, where the intimate setting allows for every detail to shine even brighter.