Tech savvy workshops return to MidCoast Libraries

Technology moves at an alarming pace and it can be easy to fall behind.
MidCoast Libraries, together with the state government, State Library of NSW and Telstra, are once again hosting Tech Savvy Seniors workshops across the region.
The workshops are about teaching seniors the basics of navigating their devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.
Participants just need to bring along their own charged device.
An experienced trainer will deliver face-to-face, one-on-one support to help participants make the most of technology.
There also will be group sessions available with both being held at the Forster library.
The training is free, but bookings are essential.
Either call your local branch or ask the staff next time you visit.
When you book, we'd like to know the type of support you are after.
This will help to plan your training.
Dates and Locations
Taree library
Wednesday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 27 from 10:30am-4:45pm.
Wingham library
Friday, February 2 and Friday, March 7 from 10:30am-4:45pm.
Gloucester library
Tuesday, February 6 and Tuesday, March 5, from 10.30am-4.45pm.
Hallidays Point library
Thursday, February 8 from 10.30am-4.45pm.
Forster library
Friday, February 9 and Friday, March 8 from 12.30-4.30pm.
Tea Gardens library
Wednesday February 14 and Wednesday, March 13 from 10am-4.45pm.
Group sessions
Introduction to New Devices.
This workshop will teach you the basics of your new device.
Forster library
Friday, February 9, 9.30am-12pm
Introduction to library e-Services.
This workshop will teach you how to navigate library e-Services such as Hoopla, Libby and BorrowBox.
Forster library
Friday, March 8, 9.30am-12pm
For a full list of library events and our other services visit www.midcoastlibraries.com.au
