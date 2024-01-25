Great Lakes Advocate
New flashing school zone lights

By Staff Reporters
January 25 2024 - 1:00pm
New flashing school zone signs will be erected in South Street next week. Picture supplied.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week to carry out safety improvement work on South Street, Tuncurry.

