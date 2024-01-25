New flashing school zone lights

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week to carry out safety improvement work on South Street, Tuncurry.
The work involves replacing existing static school zone signs with new flashing signs to increase the visibility of the school zone at Margaret Jurd College.
From Tuesday, January 30, work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm and is expected to be completed in two shifts, weather permitting.
To minimise impact to motorists during school zone hours, work will not take place between 8am and 9.30am or between 2.30pm and 4pm on school days.
Traffic control, shoulder lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.