Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Highway

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Highway at Bulahdelah as Transport for NSW carries out maintenance on the Myall River Bridge.
Work on the northbound lanes, including road resurfacing, will be undertaken from 7.30am to 5pm on Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, January 30, weather permitting.
A northbound single lane closure and reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
