You never ending guide to what's happening in the Mid-Coast

Markets Guide
January
Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, January 27 from 8am; Nabiac Farmers Markets, Nabiac Showground, Saturday, January 27 from 8am; Pacific Palms Market, community centre, Sunday, January 28 from 8am; Old Bar Markets, Old Bar Reserve, Sunday, January 28 from 8am; The Point Bakery Cafe Cars and Coffees, The Point Bakery, Hallidays Point from noon.
Every Saturday from 8am
Bicentenial Walk, Pebbly Beach, Head Street, Forster. It is a free five kilometre run - or walk - it's you against the clock. Joggers are asked to register before the first run, and bring along a printed copy of the barcode. For the less energetic, Forster parkrun welcomes volunteers.
Mountain Maid Heritage Gold Mine Tour
Wednesday and Saturday
Copeland Tops State Conservation Area is a precinct of natural beauty and colonial heritage near Gloucester. You can uncover its treasures on a guided tour. You'll be guided through Mountain Maid gold mining precinct hidden in the rainforest near the village of Copeland. Time 10am-12pm. Bookings essential, online only at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/guided-tours/mountain-maid-gold-mine-tour.
Cattai Wetlands
Open daily
Located just off the Pacific Highway, 20 minutes north of Taree, Cattai Wetlands has been described as a 'hidden gem in our Valley'. Cattai is a beautiful coastal wetland that provides a sanctuary for over 180 different species of birds, kangaroos, wallabies and goannas. The wetlands are recognised as an international bird watching spot.
Trampoline and Putt Putt
Until January 28
Run by the Lions Club charity, this place has been around for decades and is still a great little spot to take the kids. The new trampolines are bouncier than your typical backyard ones, for endless fun and bouncing. The little kiosk sells soft drinks and mixed lollies as well. There's a row of benches under shade cover so parents can sit and watch, also some picnic tables for bringing your lunch as well. Opening 10am to 9pm is weather permitting, located at Lot 4 Head Street, Forster (right-hand side before the bridge). $5pp trampolines, $5pp putt putt.
Horse drawn wagon rides, Tuncurry
Saturday, January 27
Travel back in time and treat yourself to the excitement of a hay bale wagon ride. Then take a photo with Evie, the majestic golden Clydesdale, and give her a friendly pat. Rides will be held from 3-6pm in Lone Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry.
The Point Bakery Cafe Cars and Coffees
January 28
This is a monthly event held on the last Sunday of each month. So once again shine up those cars and bikes, all are welcome. Again we will have a trophy and voucher for best in show, voucher for runner up. We will be adding a trophy for best bike also.
Riding for the Disable call for volunteers
February 1
For 25 years, Riding for the Disabled NSW (RDA NSW) Manning Great Lakes has been helping improve the lives of others, but right now they're looking for some help themselves. The organisation will be holding a Volunteer Orientation and Training Day on Thursday, February 1 at its Rainbow Flat site, and volunteers, both new and returning, are invited to come along. Anyone over the age of 12-years-old interested in volunteering can contact RDA (NSW) Manning Great Lakes via email: manning@rda.org.au or by phone on 6553 6467.
he Rock Show Oz Edition
February 9
The Rock Show Oz Edition is returning to the Manning Entertainment Centre in 2024, after a sold-out reduced capacity show at the MEC in 2021 due to COVID restrictions. Featuring Steve Mulry from the Ted Mulry Gang, along with band members from Jon's last rock show, Trilogy of Rock, the show's producer, Coralea Cameron says show celebrates "an outstanding repertoire of classic Aussie rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s."
Cinema Under the Stars - Forster
February 16
This much-loved event hosted by Newcastle Permanent is back. Get ready for some warm summer evenings filled with all sorts of family fun at The Tanks, Forster. This free event kicks off with live entertainment from 5.30pm before the feature film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) (PG) starts at sundown. There's free popcorn and yummy food options from local vendors.
Barrington Brickfest
March 3
Barrington Public School's Brickfest is on again on March 3. Even bigger than last year with over 30 exhibitors and 90 tables of LEGO with brand new exhibits. Tickets will also be available at the door.
