You never ending guide to what's happening in the Mid-Coast

Run by the Lions Club charity, this place has been around for decades and is still a great little spot to take the kids. The new trampolines are bouncier than your typical backyard ones, for endless fun and bouncing. The little kiosk sells soft drinks and mixed lollies as well. There's a row of benches under shade cover so parents can sit and watch, also some picnic tables for bringing your lunch as well. Opening 10am to 9pm is weather permitting, located at Lot 4 Head Street, Forster (right-hand side before the bridge). $5pp trampolines, $5pp putt putt.

