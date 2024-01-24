Saddle up and help the RDA

For 25 years, Riding for the Disabled NSW (RDA NSW) Manning Great Lakes has been helping improve the lives of others.
But, right now the volunteer organisations is looking for some help themselves.
The organisation will be holding a volunteer orientation and training day on Thursday, February 1 at its Rainbow Flat site, and volunteers, both new and returning, are invited to come along.
The role would see volunteers provide therapeutic horse-riding lessons to people with developmental and physical disabilities as well seeking to improve the lives of those with mental health difficulties.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in tasks such as greeting participants on arrival, opening gates, walking beside and leading the horse, grooming, saddling and retrieving and returning horses to and from the paddocks.
There are also some opportunities in maintenance, administration, fundraising and catering assistance as well.
According to RDA (NSW) Manning Great Lakes secretary, Sue Wills, the riders who participate in the program enjoy a fun experience while benefiting in a multitude of ways.
"The interaction with people, interaction with the horses is great for their self confidence," Sue said.
However it is not only the riders who benefit from the program, with volunteers enjoying what for them is often a profound and meaningful experience.
Anyone over the age of 12-years-old interested in volunteering can contact RDA (NSW) Manning Great Lakes via email: manning@rda.org.au or by phone on 6553 6467.
