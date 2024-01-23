Heartless thieves steal precious World War I and II medals

Heartless thieves have stolen a number of irreplaceable World I and II medals.
Sometime between 1pm on Monday, January 22 and 4pm on Tuesday, January 23 someone broke into premises along The Lakes Way, Boomerang Beach and sole a number of items, including the medals.
The medals represent a lot of sentimental value to the victim.
Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Forster Police on 65551299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.