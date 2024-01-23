Asbestos testing for homebuyers: What you need to know before closing the deal

If the house you're thinking of buying was built before the 90s, asbestos testing should be on your radar. Picture Shutterstock

Becoming a homeowner in Australia is one great financial investment and a way of establishing stability and security for you and your household. But have you thought about the issue of asbestos? If a house was built before the 90s, it's a significant concern. Asbestos - a naturally occurring mineral once favoured for its durability, fire resistance, and insulation properties-was a go-to building material.

However, by 1990, its use in residential buildings in Australia began to be phased out due to its known health risks. By 2003, Australia had completely banned the importation and use of all forms of asbestos, reflecting its commitment to public health. Given that Australia was one of the highest users of asbestos, it's estimated that about one in every three homes still contains it.

Asbestos testing 101

Imagine finding your dream home, but lurking behind those charming vintage walls could be a hidden health hazard. Asbestos. It's a bit like an unwanted house guest, isn't it?

To help you spot, understand, and deal with it before you sign on the dotted line, stick around to discover the essential insights and steps you need to take before sealing the deal on your home purchase.

Why test for asbestos in your future home

Asbestos is a sneaky character that hides in areas and materials like the tiles, insulation, or the roof. It's usually less harmful if it's just sitting there untouched. But once disturbed, it releases toxic fibres into the air. One main reason you shouldn't try to inspect or eliminate it on your own.

If you're buying a house, say, in Sydney, then asbestos testing should be on your radar, especially if it's an older one. Here, you will require the help of experts like the Sydney Asbestos testing company. Asbestos removal professionals inspect the property, take samples of suspicious materials, and let you know the findings and possible solutions.

However, finding asbestos in a home doesn't mean you have to walk away from the house. The idea is to understand hat you're dealing with. Then you can decide if purchasing that home is a good idea or not.

Getting to grips with asbestos testing and inspection

Asbestos testing and inspection isn't something you attempt as DIY project. It's a job you leave to the experts. They'll already know what to look for and can easily identify any asbestos containing materials in a home. They'll also take small samples and send them off to a lab for a proper look-see.

This kind of testing doesn't mean your house will be turned upside down. This is a careful process that is done with caution to avoid disturbing any lurking dangers of asbestos fibres. Once you get the results, you'll know for sure if there's asbestos, what type it is, and how much there is. This info will help you to figure out your next move.

The health risks associated with asbestos

Asbestos exposure is linked to several serious health conditions, including asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer primarily associated with asbestos exposure. Inhaling asbestos fibres can lead to these lethal asbestos-related illnesses, which often have a delayed onset, potentially taking 40 to 50 years to manifest. These conditions don't emerge immediately but can develop after prolonged exposure.

The risk increases when asbestos materials are disturbed, such as during home renovations or due to damage. That's the critical time when fibres can become airborne and enter your lungs. And it can take years, even decades, for any health issues to emerge, underscoring the importance of early detection.

The truth is, there's no 'safe' level of asbestos exposure. Even minor renovations can release these harmful fibres into your environment. This is why involving professionals in testing and expert advice is crucial, especially when planning significant changes like buying a new home.

What to do if your home has asbestos

Found asbestos in your desired home? No need to panic. If asbestos is found, you'll then need to consider the cost of removal or management, which can be significant. Sometimes, if asbestos is undisturbed and in good condition, it might be safe to leave it and manage it through regular monitoring.

However, years later when the asbestos in the so-called good condition has aged, it will be hazardous. Only take it from the experts as to what is safe and what's not.

Sometimes, covering up asbestos, a process called encapsulation, is also an option. This involves sealing it up so fibres can't escape. It's a bit of a band-aid solution, though, and doesn't mean you won't have to deal with it down the track.

Wrapping up