Great Lakes residents and visitors urged to keep cool as weather heats up

With temperatures predicted to soar up to 38 degrees along the Great Lakes coastline later this week, emergency services personnel are urging residents to be prepared for the hot weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is forecasting both maximum and minimum temperatures to be 5-12°C above average, reaching the mid-30s to low-40s during the day, and low-high 20s overnight; with temperatures peaking on Thursday and Friday.
Along the coast tomorrow, Wednesday, January 24, temperatures will range from tonight's overnight low of 20 degrees followed by a top of 31 degrees.
On Thursday, January 25 the daytime temperature will rise to 36 degrees, while on Australia Day, Friday, January 26 the temperature is forecast to peak at 38 degrees.
And don't expect any night-time relief, which temperatures on Wednesday 18 degrees followed by 21 degrees on Thursday and an uncomfortable 24 degrees on Friday night.
Temperatures will fall on Saturday and Sunday to 26-27, but the overnight temps will remain in the low 20s.
Light showers are predicted on Friday, following a mainly sunny day, and Saturday.
Unusually, away from the coast temperatures will be slightly cooler with temperatures ranging from 21-27 on Wednesday, 32-33 on Thursday and Friday, before dropping by 10 degrees on Saturday for a top of 23 degrees.
Humidity both along the coast and further inland is predicted to peak at about 90 per cent, dropping to about 58 per cent.
The severe heatwave conditions will develop across the central and northern inland today, Tuesday, January 23 and spread east towards Sydney, the Hunter and Mid North Coast on Wednesday and Thursday
For updated weather forecasts and warnings visit: www.bom.gov.au.
According to NSW Health heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone's health, but some people are more vulnerable including people over 65 years old, babies and young children, people with certain medical conditions, people who work outside, pregnant women, people who live alone or are socially isolated and people who are homeless.
There are a few simple things you can do to stay safe in a heatwave:
Heat exhaustion is serious heat related illness and is your body's response to a loss of water and salt in hot weather, usually through excessive sweating or excessive physical activity.
Symptoms include pale skin, headache, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, fainting, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, muscle cramps, decreased urine output.
If you experience these symptoms and they do not improve, seek medical care.
Call your doctor or healthdirect on 1800 022 222.
If symptoms are worsening and you are concerned about heat stroke, immediately call triple zero (000).
Visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/beattheheat for information on how to stay safe during a heatwave.
If you live in an area where a bushfire is possible, check and follow any emergency warnings associated with threats from bushfires. Prepare now for your health and the health of those around you this bushfire season.
