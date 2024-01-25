High-octane look at a driven man

This film works on many levels, gear-shifting throughout from family drama to high-octane sports film, but particularly because the performances are mostly fantastic. I say mostly because Woodley is such strange casting, and barely pretends to be Italian, but that's a minor quibble when we have Penelope Cruz just scorching in her scenes with Driver. He is not at all recognisable as that Star Wars megastar, and immediately recognisable as this historic Italian figure. He's a driven man, pun intended, draped in the sadness of the loss of his first son, and Driver lets us in on his internalised pain.