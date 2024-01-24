Clark tears into the Bushmen's batting

GREAT Lakes have gone a long way to securing a home minor semi-final by beating Gloucester in the Manning T1 cricket match at Gloucester.
The side finishing third on the ladder at the completion of the season-proper will host the minor semi.
The win over the Bushmen has elevated the Dolphins to 21 points.
Fourth placed Gloucester has 12, with five games remaining before the playoffs.
Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bat on a hot day in Gloucester.
However, the Bushmen struck early and had the Dolphins in trouble at 3/27 at one point and then 6/68.
Great Lakes vice-captain, Ryan Clark proved to be a hurdle for the Bushmen.
He made a stubborn 49 to hold the innings together.
Blake Clark (22), Lachlan Monks (13) and Lucas Monks (9) made handy contributions in the lower order as the Dolphins pushed the score to 135.
Johny Cornelius and Barkwill opened the batting for the Bushmen and Cornelius was in punishing form, smashing 35 of a stand of 55.
However, both were dismissed with the on the score 55, Barkwill making 11,
Skipper, Ryan Yates then did his best to guide his side to the required total. He made 28 and was the eighth batter dismissed with the score on 88.
Blake Clark produced a fine all-round effort for the Dolphins to claim 6/28.
David Webster chipped in with the other wickets, finishing with 4/21.
The Gloucester innings wrapped up in 24.4 overs for 100.
Great Lakes will now play premiers, Taree United on Saturday at Tuncurry.
In T2 Pacific Palms' hopes of finishing with the minor premiership evaporated with a poor batting performance in the clash against Old Bar Cellars at Old Bar.
Palms stay in second spot on 54, with runaway leaders Bulahdelah on 75.
Old Bar won the toss, batted and were restricted to 135.
Consistent Caleb Grimshaw returned the great figures of 4/12 for Palms while Simon Miller finished with 3/18 and Samuel Dyktynski 2/16.
However, Palms faulted in the run chase, to be out for 88 and never really looking like making the runs.
Sam Allan played a lone hand before being dismissed for 39.
Great Lakes celebrated their second T2 win for the season when beating Wingham. Wingham batted first and made 7/137, with skipper Paul Bartlett (2/15) the pick of the Great Lakes bowlers.
The Dolphins then produced their best batting performance of the season to overhaul the score for the loss of four wickets.
Opener Michael Adams led the way with an unbeaten 64, including five boundaries.
Adams and youngster Austin Murray (10) put on 54 to the top of the innings.
