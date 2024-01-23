Emma's ironman ambition

Two years ago Emma Tucker set herself a goal.
She was overweight and decided she needed to change her lifestyle and get fit... or else.
So Tucker started on a fitness program. That culminated in her contesting her first triathlon at Forster last Sunday, where she finished third.
"I've lost 80 kilos in two years,'' she said.
"I was very overweight, so I underwent a massive weight transformation. It's been a two year journey but it's been worth it.''
Tucker alternates between living and working in Newington, near Sydney Olympic Park and her preferred destination, Krambach.
"I'd love to be at Krambach fulltime... I'm working on it,'' she said.
The girl's only triathlon is just the start of her journey in the sport.
She also completed the Sydney marathon last year, finishing in 5:44.14.
Tucker then set her sights on the girls only race. Here, she exceeded expectations to finish third.
"It was tougher than I thought it would be, but so much fun,'' she said.
"I'm going to have to get better in the swim, that's my weakest leg by far.''
Sunday's race was part of her preparation for the Ironman 70.3 race to be held in Port Macquarie in May.
This is over the half ironman distance of a 1.9 kilometre swim, 90km bike and a 21.1km run.
Kirby Eichner and Hayley Moody from Forster won the team event.
The race was sponsored by McDonalds Forster, Priceline Pharmacy Forster, Physio Clinic Tuncurry, Club Forster, Triathlon NSW and MidCoast Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.