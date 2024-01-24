Forster Tri Club puts event on notice

FORSTER Tri Club will conduct a review on the continued viability of the Girls Only Triathlon.
The event was held in sweltering conditions last Sunday, January 21 at Forster Keys.
Tri club president, Aaron Eichner conceded the turnout for the race - 33 - was lower than expected.
Initially the club had hoped for between 50 and 60 starters, on par with 2023.
'It's not definitely off, the plan is to keep something going next year, but certainly we'll be looking at the event,'' he said.
"We were a bit down on numbers this year.''
The club was the first in the state to come up with the girls only concept.
However, since then races have started at Newcastle and Port Macquarie.
"They've grown in popularity,'' he said.
Aaron doesn't think conditions last Sunday would have deterred potential starters.
"Most would have entered before Sunday,'' he said.
"But it was very hot there.''
Early races run by the club drew close to capacity fields, however, the event was suspended during the pandemic.
Aaron agrees this may be one of the reasons why numbers have been down for the last two years.
The race has always been run in January, although Aaron said he'd be open to moving to another month.
"We're going to evaluate our options,'' he said.
"So anything is a possibility.''
