Apprentice jockey scores her first win

APPRENTICE jockey, Millie Thomson had some nervous moments before it was confirmed she'd ridden her first winner in her first race ride at the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club meeting.
Wyong-based Thompson had the sit on Damascus Gate for Muswellbrook trainer, Carlos Antonio in the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club Oyster Cup, the feature event on the six race card.
"It was a close finish,'' she said.
"So I wasn't sure if I'd won.''
Thompson took Damascus Gate, a $6 chance, straight to the lead in the 1400m journey and held the advantage heading into the straight. However, the $2.40 favourite, Sumo Fish, ridden by Chelsea Hiller, claimed Damascus Gate heading to the finish and looked set to take out the cup until Thompson on Damascus Gate fought back to score by the closest of margins.
"I was pretty excited when I found out I'd won, but it probably didn't sink in until the next day,'' Thompson said.
She had plenty of support at the track.
"My mum, dad, brother, aunt and uncle were there, so that was lovely. I'm not too sure if they backed it, but I'd say they would have to support me,'' Thompson said.
She knew Damascus Gate was a chance.
"He wasn't favourite, but he had good form,'' Thompson said.
"But I wasn't expecting to get a win that quickly.''
She started riding trials about 11 months ago and began work with highly rated trainer, Kim Waugh at Wyong in May. Thompson lives at Gosford, but originally hails from Tamworth.
She has been around horses all her life.
"I started working at one of the stables when I was a kid. Obviously I'm the right size for a jockey, so I just got into it from there,'' she said.
Her working day starts each morning at 3.30.
"You have to be committed...but it is rewarding,'' she said of her profession.
This was also her first trip to the Tuncurry track. She admits it wasn't at all what she expected.
"I thought it was going to be this little country meeting,'' she said.
"So I didn't realise the size of the track or how many people would be there...it was a great day though.''
She'll be back at Tuncurry next week for her next ride.
"I'm definitely booked into riding at Tuncurry next Monday, it's turning into my favourite track,'' she smiled.
It was a profitable meeting for female jockeys. Rebecca Bronett won the first on War Wings for trainer Rodney Ollerton, Courtney Bellamy the second on Seething Chuck for Taree trainer Karen Owen and Mollie Fitzgerald the fifth for Taree's Tony Ball with Richattack. However, Ben Looker took the riding honours for the, landing a double with wins on Awesome Tycoon and Slush Find.
