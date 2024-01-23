Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Apprentice jockey scores her first win

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 23 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice jockey Millie Thompson after winning the Oyster Cup on Damascus Gate. This was her first win in her first race. Picture Scott Calvin
Apprentice jockey Millie Thompson after winning the Oyster Cup on Damascus Gate. This was her first win in her first race. Picture Scott Calvin

APPRENTICE jockey, Millie Thomson had some nervous moments before it was confirmed she'd ridden her first winner in her first race ride at the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.