Cinema Under the Stars returns to Forster

It's time to go bananas, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars returning to Forster in February with the children's film Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG, 2022).
Newcastle Permanent branch manager Samantha Cullen said Cinema Under the Stars is a highlight of the summer calendar.
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night," Ms Cullen said.
The popular community event is free, and lots of fun is to be had with live music and children's activities before the film begins at sundown.
"As a customer-owned organisation supporting local and giving back is what we stand for, and Cinema Under the Stars is just one of the many ways we contribute to the local communities," she said.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition on the Mid North Coast."
"A relaxed summer evening with plenty for the kids to do and free popcorn, of course; what's not to love?"
Newcastle Permanent Cinema Under the Stars 2024
Film: Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) (PG)
Forster: Friday, February 16, The Tanks, Bicentennial Park
Time: Live entertainment from 5.30pm with the film to commence at sundown
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.