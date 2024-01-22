Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Cinema Under the Stars returns to Forster this February

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 31 2024 - 11:02am, first published January 23 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's time to go bananas, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars returning to Forster and Port Macquarie next month with the children's film Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG, 2022).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.