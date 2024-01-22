Cinema Under the Stars returns to Forster this February

It's time to go bananas, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars returning to Forster and Port Macquarie next month with the children's film Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG, 2022).
The popular community event will again be free, and lots of fun is to be had with live music and children's activities before the film begins at sundown.
Newcastle Permanent Port Macquarie branch manager Samantha Cullen said that Cinema Under the Stars was a highlight of the summer calendar.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition on the Mid North Coast, the community loves attending it as much as Newcastle Permanent loves hosting," Ms Cullen said.
"As a customer-owned organisation supporting local and giving back is what we stand for, and Cinema Under the Stars is just one of the many ways we contribute to the local Forster and Port Macquarie communities.
"A relaxed summer evening with plenty for the kids to do and free popcorn, of course; what's not to love?
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night."
Newcastle Permanent Cinema Under the Stars 2024
Film: Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) (PG)
Forster, Friday, February 16, The Tanks (Bicentennial Park)
Port Macquarie, Saturday, February 17, Westport Park
Time: Live entertainment from 5.30pm at both events, with the film to begin at sundown
These are alcohol-free events.
