A job well done, Brian receives much deserved honour

When the phase 'If you want a job done, ask a busy person to do it' was coined, the unknown author must have had Brian Wilcox in mind.
An invaluable member of the Forster Surf Life Saving (SLS) Club since the early 1990s and Lower North Coast SLS branch since 1996, Brian has dedicated countless hours ensuring the safety and wellbeing of beachgoers.
His skills as an rescue water craft (RWC) operator and trainer have been essential to the success of patrols, and his leadership as a patrol captain has inspired countless others to become involved in lifesaving.
Earlier today, Friday, January 26 Brian was given the go ahead to share the news he had been keeping a secret since late last year.
Brian has been awarded a prestigious Emergency Services Medal (ESM) as part of this year's Australia Day honours.
He did admit the award was not a surprise, but it was nonetheless an immense honour.
"I knew I had been nominated, and I had to go through an interview process."
A quick browse through Brian's impressive resume and his recognition was an easy decision.
"Brian Wilcox has provided exceptional service to the community as a branch duty officer, RWC operator, patrol captain, trainer and assessor, and call out team member," it read.
In addition to his work on the beach, for the past 20 years Brian has been an active member of the Forster surf club call-out team responding to emergencies at any time of the day or night, and also was a member of the MidCoast Council local emergency management committee and local rescue board sub-committee.
During the Black Summer Bushfires Brian - along with SES and RFS volunteers - played an active role in developing evacuation plans for residents living in isolated Mid-Coast communities.
The plans were put together before the Hillville fire took hold in the Great Lakes Manning emergency operation centre - a group of demountable structures located in Tuncurry.
"There were so many logistical things; it was amazing, but difficult work."
Brian shared a call-out at 2am one Christmas morning.
After celebrating the festive season with a group of mates at the Bellevue Hotel in Tuncurry one patron decided to swim back to his boat home, moored in the harbour, instead of taking the bridge, Brian said.
Following an exhaustive four hour search the rescue team decided to pull the pin,
At the same time, unbeknown to the night-time swimmer that a rescue party was searching for him, he had safely reached his boat, got changed and went out partying again.
"He didn't know anyone was looking for him, even though we had a helicopter up."
Rescues are varied, and in some cases heartbreaking for both family, friends, the community and personnel.
In the early days, and before Marine Rescue was established SLS attended boat capsizes, usually on the harbour bar, stranded anglers, and lost swimmers.
Following the unsuccessful search for a swimmer (body) at Tuncurry, volunteers were forced to drag the ocean floor with hooks.
"Eventually the body was found three days later
"They were the things we did in the early days."
Brian conceded the job was for everyone.
Eventually SLS NSW introduced a duty officer, equipped volunteers with radios giving direct access to Sydney headquarters, while formal qualifications in aquatic search and rescue, and incident management were created.
Brian said he would not have been able to perform his volunteer duties without the support from wife Julie, who also is an active SLS member.
Unlike many other volunteer organisations, surf life savers don't receive any monetary compensation when they are away from their home or workplace attending to a job.
