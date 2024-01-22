Forster surf club big raffle draw

In Australia, surf life saving (SLS) is a unique not-for-profit community asset that exists through community donations, fundraising, corporate sponsorship and government grants.
Since SLS was established in 1907, more than 715,000 people have been rescued by national surf lifesavers.
In order to provide their services, all SLS clubs require facilities, equipment and training which are commensurate with best practices in protecting beach visitors and in emergency response preparedness.
The main ticket item in expenses is the provision and maintenance of SLS club buildings.
In the contemporary construction of the new clubhouse, Forster Surf Club has been the recipient of significant grants from the three tiers of government.
In round terms, $3.4 million from federal, $3.7 million from state and $800,000 from MidCoast Council.
The federal and state grants were provided through multiple agencies.
The surf club itself has already contributed $170,000 to the cost of the building. All this money has been wisely invested in the shell of the structure, ensuring that the facilities will be large enough to cater for expanding district requirements for the next 50 years.
The fit-out price for the club and additional expenses, however, have become the funding task of present and future members with a total cost approaching $450,000.
Recent fundraising ventures have included fortnightly meat raffles at the Lakes & Ocean Hotel, a trivia night last November which raised $4200, a Go-Fund-Me site, QR donation posters, and a current big raffle of 10,000 tickets with the 2024 Australia Day draw to be conducted at 1pm on Main Beach.
During her busy Australia Day schedule including functions at Wingham and Taree, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, will attend the draw first prize.
Support for this raffle from both local citizens and visitors has been very strong with very few tickets remaining.
Other fundraisers under consideration are a bare foot bowls evening at Forster Bowling Club in March, a walkathon from Black Head in April, joining the Surf Life Saving Foundation Lottery web, and approaching business corporations for support, who will then be acknowledgment for their contribution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.