Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forster surf club big raffle draw

By Anne Evans
Updated January 23 2024 - 1:39pm, first published January 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In Australia, surf life saving (SLS) is a unique not-for-profit community asset that exists through community donations, fundraising, corporate sponsorship and government grants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.