Forster Gallery earmarked for major overhaul

Forster Gallery will undergo a major refurbishment after Great Lakes Art Society secured a $51,704 grant from the NSW Government infrastructure grants program
These much-needed renovations will enable the society to meet its objectives for the next five years and ensure the 35-year-old building remains in good repair well into the future, Great Lakes Art Society president, Christine Rands said.
Mrs Rands said members were thrilled to be grant recipients.
"We will use the funds to repair and upgrade our gallery in Lake Street, Forster," she said.
"We will replace the windows and upgrade the front facade of our building to ensure the experience of visiting, exhibiting, and learning at the gallery is a safe and pleasant one for locals and tourists.
"As a registered community association and charity, our society encourages all members of the community to join and enjoy our affordable exhibition space and classes, share skills and experiences, and meet like-minded amateur visual artists or visit and admire the variety of work on show."
As a registered community association and charity, our society encourages all members of the community to join and enjoy our affordable exhibition space and classes, share skills and experiences, and meet like-minded amateur visual artists or visit and admire the variety of work on show.- Great Lakes Art Society president, Christine Rands.
Great Lakes Art Society is a community volunteer organisation that operates Forster Gallery.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said Forster Gallery was one of three Myall Lakes organisations to receive a share in $355,124 through the August round of the Clubgrants category three fund.
"The society volunteers play an important role in bringing art to our community and the gallery improvements will benefit artists for years to come," Mrs Thompson said.
"This funding is an investment in our arts, culture, and is a boost for local tourism."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.