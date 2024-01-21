Eleven graduate nurses gain employment in Mid Coast

Eleven nursing graduates who were supported by Taree Universities Campus (TUC) have transitioned into employment at Manning Base and Gloucester Soldiers Memorial hospitals.
The graduates completed their nursing degrees through Charles Sturt University (CSU).
A key aspect of this accomplishment is that all graduates were supported during their academic journey by Shannon Weiley and Rebecca Marley, TUC dedicated nursing student support officers.
"This showcases the effectiveness of our collaborative approach in providing students with a well-rounded education backed with local placement opportunities," TUC co-ordinator, Evan Weller said.
"The CSU TUC collaboration ensures that graduates are not only academically proficient but are also equipped with practical skills that prepare them for the dynamic challenges of the healthcare sector."
The testimonies of the graduates add a compelling layer to this success story.
One graduate who initially embarked on a short work placement in Taree was captivated by the community and decided to make Taree their permanent home.
Reflecting on their educational journey, another graduate shared, "I don't know how I would've got to the end without TUC."
"These success stories underscore TUC's dedication to supporting highly skilled and committed healthcare professionals to enrich the local healthcare sector," TUC CEO, Donna Ballard said.
"We celebrate with these graduates as they embark on their professional journeys, and we anticipate their positive impact on the well-being of our local communities."
CSU external engagement director, Kate Wood-Foye said the partnership with TUC delivered on Charles Sturt's commitment to supply regional and rural communities with critical healthcare workers.
"We are thrilled that the partnership forged with TUC three years ago is delivering highly skilled locals graduates and real-world employment outcomes in hospitals across the Mid-Coast," she said.
"We know that students who study in regional areas are far more likely to live and work in regional areas after graduating.
"TUC students have had the unique opportunity to not only study locally but complete their 800-hour work placements within the Mid-Coast region.
"This place-based model, teamed with the dual support from both TUC and CSU, is making a critical difference facilitating real world education and employment outcomes for students and communities."
Those interested in registering for study support with Taree Universities Campus can do so at https://www.tareeuni.org.au/enrol-with-tuc.
