Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ospreys ready for a tougher season

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Southern United football coach, Jonathon Newman watched the zone 1 grand final last year and he expects the standard of this season's competition to be high.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.