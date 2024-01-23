Ospreys ready for a tougher season

Southern United football coach, Jonathon Newman watched the zone 1 grand final last year and he expects the standard of this season's competition to be high.
The Osrpeys gained promotion to zone 1 after winning the zone 2 premiership in 2023.
"Newcastle Croatia and Hamilton Azzuri showed some real quality in the grand final and will be the teams to beat for sure,'' he said.
"Hamilton will be playing as Croudace Bay United this year.
"Norths United Wolves, Stockton and South Maitland were the other top five teams last season and I expect that every game will be harder this year.''
The Ospreys play their first trial for the year on February 10 against Northern League 1 champions, West Wallsend,
Southern then plays following week against the NL1 grand finalists South Cardiff FC, both in Forster.
"We may have a cup fixture the following weekend as well,'' he said.
"Our third trial is on March 16 against Westlakes Wildcats from the Zone Premier League in Newcastle (league 1 from here on in).
"All the trial matches are at home - the Newcastle clubs like coming here for a bit of a bonding weekend I think.''
Norths United Wolves, Stockton and South Maitland were the other top five teams last season and I expect that every game will be harder this year.- Jonathon Newman.
This will Southern's third season.
The Ospreys were formed to play in the Coastal Premier League in 2022.
This was a competition contested by Football Mid North Coast and North Coast clubs.
Southern United were beaten grand finalists in first grade and semi-finalists in reserves.
However, when this collapsed at the end of that year, the Ospreys successfully applied to play in Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.